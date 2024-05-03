Road in Ballymoney area blocked due to fallen tree
Motorists in the Ballymoney / Stranocum area are urged to avoid the Fivey Road on Friday morning.
Trafficwatch NI reported at 7.50am that a fallen tree is blocking the Fivey Road.
Road-users are asked to seek an alternative route until the road can be cleared.
