Road in Ballymoney area blocked due to fallen tree

Motorists in the Ballymoney / Stranocum area are urged to avoid the Fivey Road on Friday morning.
By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd May 2024, 08:07 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 08:33 BST
Trafficwatch NI reported at 7.50am that a fallen tree is blocking the Fivey Road.

Road-users are asked to seek an alternative route until the road can be cleared.

