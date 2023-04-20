Register
Road in Cookstown area is closed following traffic collision

The Drum Road in Cookstown is closed in both directions this evening (Thursday, April 20) following a traffic collision.

By Valerie Martin
Published 20th Apr 2023, 18:29 BST

A PSNI spokesperson said motorists are advised to avoid the area and should seek alternative main routes for their journey.

There are no further details at present.

