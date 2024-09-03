Road outside Ballymena closed after serious traffic collision
Motorist are advised the Cushendall Road outside Ballymena is currently closed due to a serious traffic collision.
Police say the closure is in place from the junctions of Tully Road and Killyflugh Road and from Ballygarvey Road, on Tuesday (September 3) night.
