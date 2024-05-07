Road reopens after ‘serious’ traffic collision in Broughshane
Motorists are advised the Carnlough Road, Broughshane, has now re-opened and diversions have been lifted.
The road had been closed for a number of hours on Tuesday, May 7, after a serious road traffic collision in the area.
