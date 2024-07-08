Road users advised to allow extra time for journey due to works near Belfast International
Motorists travelling to Belfast International Airport are being advised to allow additional time for their journey due to ongoing NIE works in the Tully Road area.
A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “In Co Antrim there is a lane closure in place on a 3,000 metre section of the A26 Tully Road between Nutt`s Corner Roundabout and the Ballyrobin Road Roundabout for works by NIE.
“Allow extra time for your journey, particularly if heading to Belfast International Airport. This is to operate daily until August 16.”