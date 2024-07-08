Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists travelling to Belfast International Airport are being advised to allow additional time for their journey due to ongoing NIE works in the Tully Road area.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “In Co Antrim there is a lane closure in place on a 3,000 metre section of the A26 Tully Road between Nutt`s Corner Roundabout and the Ballyrobin Road Roundabout for works by NIE.