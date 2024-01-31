Register
BREAKING

Road users advised to allow extra time for their journey after M2 collision

Motorists are advised that an earlier collision on the M2 northbound hill section has been cleared.
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jan 2024, 15:13 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 15:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lane one had been obstructed for a time, but has since reopened to traffic.

Providing an update in a post on the Traffic Watch NI website this afternoon (Wednesday), a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The earlier road traffic collision on the M2 hill section at Bellevue Bridge northbound has been cleared to the hard shoulder and all lanes have been reopened.

"There are some knock-on delays as traffic queues clear.”

Related topics:Department for Infrastructure