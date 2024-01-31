Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Lane one had been obstructed for a time, but has since reopened to traffic.

Providing an update in a post on the Traffic Watch NI website this afternoon (Wednesday), a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The earlier road traffic collision on the M2 hill section at Bellevue Bridge northbound has been cleared to the hard shoulder and all lanes have been reopened.