Road users advised to allow extra time for their journey after M2 collision
Motorists are advised that an earlier collision on the M2 northbound hill section has been cleared.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lane one had been obstructed for a time, but has since reopened to traffic.
Providing an update in a post on the Traffic Watch NI website this afternoon (Wednesday), a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The earlier road traffic collision on the M2 hill section at Bellevue Bridge northbound has been cleared to the hard shoulder and all lanes have been reopened.
"There are some knock-on delays as traffic queues clear.”