Road users advised to 'exercise caution' following oil spill in Antrim

Motorists are being advised to “exercise caution” due an oil spill “extending for some distance” on a number of roads in Antrim this morning (Monday).
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:34 BST
Detailing the incident on the Traffic Watch NI site, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “In Antrim we have been advised of a major oil spill affecting the A57 Dublin Road, A26 Ballymena Road and extending for some distance on to the A26 Lisnevenagh Road (Ballymena-bound traffic).

"Please exercise caution if travelling on this route this morning until we can attend and treat.”

