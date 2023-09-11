Road users advised to 'exercise caution' following oil spill in Antrim
Motorists are being advised to “exercise caution” due an oil spill “extending for some distance” on a number of roads in Antrim this morning (Monday).
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detailing the incident on the Traffic Watch NI site, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “In Antrim we have been advised of a major oil spill affecting the A57 Dublin Road, A26 Ballymena Road and extending for some distance on to the A26 Lisnevenagh Road (Ballymena-bound traffic).
"Please exercise caution if travelling on this route this morning until we can attend and treat.”