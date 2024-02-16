Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The resurfacing scheme will extend from Carryduff Roundabout to beyond the Green Pastures development.

The Infrastructure Minister said: “This is a substantial investment for the Carryduff area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

Ballynahinch Road. (Pic: Google).

Detailing the works, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “To facilitate the scheme, it will be necessary to implement the works in four separate phases.

“Phase one: From February 26 until March 1, Carryduff Roundabout to the junction of Church Road will be closed between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm. This will be followed by a weekend closure from March 2 at 7.30am until March 3 at 6pm. During this phase of the works local access will be maintained one-way from the Carryduff Roundabout towards Church Road.

“Phase 2: From March 4 until March 15, Hillsborough Road to Meadowvale Park will be closed, Mondays to Fridays only, between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Phase 3: From March 11 until March 22, Meadowvale Park to Green Pastures, will be closed overnight between 9pm and 6am.

“Phase 4: The Church Road and Hillsborough Road junction will require a weekend closure with dates to be confirmed.”

The spokesperson added: “During periods of closure a diversion will operate via the A7 Saintfield Road - A7 Belfast Road - Lisburn Road - Saintfield Road - A24 Carryduff Road - A24 Ballynahinch Road and vice versa.

“The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and Translink bus and school services throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.