Road-users in counties Antrim, Tyrone and Derry / Londonderry warned of slow-moving abnormal load

Motorists in counties Antrim, Tyrone and Derry / Londonderry are being warned that huge wind turbine blades will once again be transported by road on Saturday, August 24.

The abnormal load is being moved on three consecutive Saturdays this month and made the first trip last weekend (August 17).

Trafficwatch NI has reported the police-escorted movements, carrying 40m wind turbine blades, will be taken from Nutts Corner to Castlederg.

They will take the following route: CRUMLIN Nutts Corner Road - A52 - Nutts Corner - A26 - Killead Roundabout (against flow of traffic) - A57 - A6 - TEMPLEPATRICK - A6 - A57 - M2 on at jct5 Templepatrick - M2 - M22 - A6 - TOOME Bypass - A6 - Castledawson Roundabout - A6 - DUNGIVEN - A6 - LONDONDERRY - A5 - STRABANE - Border - Border CASTLEDERG Barleyhill Rd - Castlefin Roa - Ferguson Cres - Main Street (against flow of traffic) - Main Street- B72 Castlegore Road - Ganvaghan Rpad - Woodside Rd - KILLETER Main Street - Aghalougher Road - Meenamullan Road.

The movements will also take place on Saturday 31.