Road-users in counties Antrim, Tyrone and Derry / Londonderry warned of slow-moving abnormal load
The abnormal load is being moved on three consecutive Saturdays this month and made the first trip last weekend (August 17).
Trafficwatch NI has reported the police-escorted movements, carrying 40m wind turbine blades, will be taken from Nutts Corner to Castlederg.
They will take the following route: CRUMLIN Nutts Corner Road - A52 - Nutts Corner - A26 - Killead Roundabout (against flow of traffic) - A57 - A6 - TEMPLEPATRICK - A6 - A57 - M2 on at jct5 Templepatrick - M2 - M22 - A6 - TOOME Bypass - A6 - Castledawson Roundabout - A6 - DUNGIVEN - A6 - LONDONDERRY - A5 - STRABANE - Border - Border CASTLEDERG Barleyhill Rd - Castlefin Roa - Ferguson Cres - Main Street (against flow of traffic) - Main Street- B72 Castlegore Road - Ganvaghan Rpad - Woodside Rd - KILLETER Main Street - Aghalougher Road - Meenamullan Road.
The movements will also take place on Saturday 31.
