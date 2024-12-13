Road-users urged of ice risk on Northern Ireland roads
Motorists are being warned of potentially icy conditions on the roads on Friday evening.
The Department for Infrastructure said there is a risk of ice on some roads.
"Salting is planned on the main routes likely to be affected,” a Department spokesperson said.
"Road users are again advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.
"There is a degree of uncertainty at this time, Dfi Roads Engineers continue to monitor the weather and road surface temperatures and will undertake further salting if required.”
