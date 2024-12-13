Road-users urged of ice risk on Northern Ireland roads

Motorists are being warned of potentially icy conditions on the roads on Friday evening.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department for Infrastructure said there is a risk of ice on some roads.

"Salting is planned on the main routes likely to be affected,” a Department spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Road users are again advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

"There is a degree of uncertainty at this time, Dfi Roads Engineers continue to monitor the weather and road surface temperatures and will undertake further salting if required.”