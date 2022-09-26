Road users urged to approach Newtownabbey junction 'with caution' due to NI Water works
Motorists are being advised to approach the Devenish Drive/Jennings Park junction with the Jordanstown Road “with caution” due to Northern Ireland Water (NIW) works in the area.
Detailing the issue this morning (Monday), a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Road Users are advised of an ongoing NIW issue on the Jordanstown Road close to the junction of Devenish Drive/Jennings Park outside the Spar.
"Works are still ongoing, and there is temporary traffic management in place. Please approach with caution.”