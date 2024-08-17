Road-users warned of slow-moving abnormal load across counties Antrim, Tyrone and Derry / Londonderry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists in counties Antrim, Tyrone and Derry / Londonderry are being warned that huge wind turbine blades will be transported by road on three consecutive Saturdays this month, starting today (August 17).

Trafficwatch NI has reported the police-escorted abnormal load movements, carrying 40m wind turbine blades, will be taken from Nutts Corner to Castlederg.

They will take the following route: CRUMLIN Nutts Corner Road - A52 - Nutts Corner - A26 - Killead Roundabout (against flow of traffic) - A57 - A6 - TEMPLEPATRICK - A6 - A57 - M2 on at jct5 Templepatrick - M2 - M22 - A6 - TOOME Bypass - A6 - Castledawson Roundabout - A6 - DUNGIVEN - A6 - LONDONDERRY - A5 - STRABANE - Border - Border CASTLEDERG Barleyhill Rd - Castlefin Roa - Ferguson Cres - Main Street (against flow of traffic) - Main Street- B72 Castlegore Road - Ganvaghan Rpad - Woodside Rd - KILLETER Main Street - Aghalougher Road - Meenamullan Road.

The movements will also take place on Saturday, August 24 and Saturday 31.