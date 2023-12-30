Roads affected by flooding across Northern Ireland
and live on Freeview channel 276
Trafficwatch NI has reported difficulty in areas across Northern Ireland, and that any flooding issues affecting property or disrupting traffic on roads, should be reported by calling Floodline on 0300 2000 100 where the details will be directed by a dedicated call team to the appropriate local response agency.
- Templepatrick: Police have urged drivers to avoid the Antrim Road due to flooding on the road. Motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey.
- Belfast: the traffic signals are off leaving the M3 bridge off-slip at Nelson Street / Great George’s Street. Drivers are warned to approach with extra care and to be prepared to stop and give way as needed.
-
Belfast: flooding on Stockmans Lane roundabout at traffic signals at the end of M1 off-slip at J2 Stockman’s Lane. The road is said to be passable with care.
-
Lisburn: Blaris Road has been closed at both ends due to flooding.
-
Larne: Coast Road is closed between 79 - 418 due to a land slippage. Motorist are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey until cleared.