Scullions Road and Mallusk Road are closed in both directions.
Motorists are warned to expect delays if they are in the area and to seek an alternative route for their journey.
Motorists have been advised that a road traffic collision is causing disruption in the Mallusk area this morning (Tuesday, March 14).
