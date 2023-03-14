Register
Roads closed in Mallusk after traffic collision

Motorists have been advised that a road traffic collision is causing disruption in the Mallusk area this morning (Tuesday, March 14).

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Mar 2023, 08:41 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 08:46 GMT

Scullions Road and Mallusk Road are closed in both directions.

Motorists are warned to expect delays if they are in the area and to seek an alternative route for their journey.

The Scullions Road junction with Mallusk Road. Picture: Google
