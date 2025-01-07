Roads in Dungannon 'impassable' due to snow, say PSNI

By Stanley Campbell
Published 7th Jan 2025, 11:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mid Ulster PSNI are advising motorists in Dungannon area to only travel if “absolutely necessary” due to heavy snow.

They said in a social media post that currently “all roads” in the Dungannon area are impassable and there have been a number of road traffic accidents.

Read More
Yellow warning for snow and ice for the province with overnight gritting operati...

Advising motorists to exercise caution and drive with care, the post continued: "Police Dungannon are currently dealing with numerous Road Traffic Collisions. Road Service have been tasked to the town centre to assist."

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice