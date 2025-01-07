Roads in Dungannon 'impassable' due to snow, say PSNI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid Ulster PSNI are advising motorists in Dungannon area to only travel if “absolutely necessary” due to heavy snow.

They said in a social media post that currently “all roads” in the Dungannon area are impassable and there have been a number of road traffic accidents.

Advising motorists to exercise caution and drive with care, the post continued: "Police Dungannon are currently dealing with numerous Road Traffic Collisions. Road Service have been tasked to the town centre to assist."