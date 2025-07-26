Roadworks and lane closures in the Ballymena area this week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Galgorm Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Lisnafillon Road to Orchard Hill on Wednesday, July 30 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for BT Openreach Fibre installation.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Old Cullybackey Road, Ballymena
There will be a continuous road closure from Spence Crescent to Fendale Park from Tuesday, July 29 at 11:00pm until Friday, August 1 at 6:00am.
The closure is required for essential maintenance to the level crossing.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U2028 Old Cullybackey Road, B0062 Ballymena Road, B0062 Teeshan Road, B0062 Cullybackey Road, and U2029 Woodtown Road.
Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.
Cushendall Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from 75m either side of no.399A Cushendall Road on Monday, July 28 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for Fibrus house installation.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Moorfields Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Wardlow Road to Scottstown Road on Wednesday, July 30 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for fibre installation to customer’s house, No.95 Moorfields Road.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Larne Road Link, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from where Suffolk Street meets St Patrick’s Link Road to 150m south of Suffolk Street from Monday, July 28 at 9:30am until Wednesday, July 30 at 4:30pm.
The lane closure is required for NI Water CSO duct and kiosk installation.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
M2, Ballymena
There will be a hard shoulder closure from the Teeshan Road roundabout to the Larne Road roundabout until Tuesday, August 5 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for ERT upgrade.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
M2, Ballymena
There will be a hard shoulder closure from the Larne Road Roundabout to the Teeshan Road roundabout until Tuesday, August 5 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for ERT upgrade.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Galgorm Road, Ballymena
There will be a weekdays only lane closure from Fenaghy Road to Galgorm Road until Friday, August 22 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for roundabout improvements.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Galgorm Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from 20m to the left hand side of No.108 to 20m on the right hand side of No.108 until Monday, August 25 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for upgrading and widening entrance.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
