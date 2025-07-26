Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Galgorm Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Lisnafillon Road to Orchard Hill on Wednesday, July 30 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

Photo: NI World

The closure is required for BT Openreach Fibre installation.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Old Cullybackey Road, Ballymena

There will be a continuous road closure from Spence Crescent to Fendale Park from Tuesday, July 29 at 11:00pm until Friday, August 1 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for essential maintenance to the level crossing.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U2028 Old Cullybackey Road, B0062 Ballymena Road, B0062 Teeshan Road, B0062 Cullybackey Road, and U2029 Woodtown Road.

Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.

Cushendall Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from 75m either side of no.399A Cushendall Road on Monday, July 28 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for Fibrus house installation.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Moorfields Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Wardlow Road to Scottstown Road on Wednesday, July 30 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation to customer’s house, No.95 Moorfields Road.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Larne Road Link, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from where Suffolk Street meets St Patrick’s Link Road to 150m south of Suffolk Street from Monday, July 28 at 9:30am until Wednesday, July 30 at 4:30pm.

The lane closure is required for NI Water CSO duct and kiosk installation.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

M2, Ballymena

There will be a hard shoulder closure from the Teeshan Road roundabout to the Larne Road roundabout until Tuesday, August 5 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for ERT upgrade.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Galgorm Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from 20m to the left hand side of No.108 to 20m on the right hand side of No.108 until Monday, August 25 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for upgrading and widening entrance.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.