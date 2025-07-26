Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Larne area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Cairn Grove, Larne

There will be a continuous hard shoulder closure from Britannia Crescent until Tuesday, September 30 at 4:00pm.

The closure is required for footway resurfacing in Cairn Grove Blackcave Park.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

The Harbour Highway, Larne

There will be a lane closure from Larne harbour roundabout to the Harbour Highway roundabout from Monday, July 28 at 9:30am until Friday, August 1 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for road signage installation.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.