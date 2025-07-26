Roadworks and lane closures in the Larne area this week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Cairn Grove, Larne
There will be a continuous hard shoulder closure from Britannia Crescent until Tuesday, September 30 at 4:00pm.
The closure is required for footway resurfacing in Cairn Grove Blackcave Park.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
The Harbour Highway, Larne
There will be a lane closure from Larne harbour roundabout to the Harbour Highway roundabout from Monday, July 28 at 9:30am until Friday, August 1 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for road signage installation.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
