Roadworks in Carrickfergus area to be aware of during the week ahead
Lennox Avenue, Carrickfergus
There will be a daily road closure from Regent Avenue to Dromore Road until Monday, March 10 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Regent Avenue and Dromore Road; delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Belfast Road, Ballyclare
There will be a daily hard shoulder closure from Carrickfergus Road to the end of the slip road to A8 Belfast Road from Monday, March 3 at 9:30am until Tuesday, March 4 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for full-service water connection with work being carried out by NI Water.
Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
