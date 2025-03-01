Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place in Carrickfergus and the surrounding area this week.

Lennox Avenue, Carrickfergus

There will be a daily road closure from Regent Avenue to Dromore Road until Monday, March 10 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing.﻿

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Carrickfergus area this week. Photo: Pixabay

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Regent Avenue and Dromore Road; delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Belfast Road, Ballyclare

There will be a daily hard shoulder closure from Carrickfergus Road to the end of the slip road to A8 Belfast Road from Monday, March 3 at 9:30am until Tuesday, March 4 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for full-service water connection with work being carried out by NI Water.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.