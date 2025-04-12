Roadworks in Carrickfergus during the week ahead

By Helena McManus
Published 12th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Larne Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from Beltoy Road to Station Road on Thursday, April 17 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required by NI Water to install or replace SV.

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Dunmore Park, Carrickfergus

There will be road closure from the junction with Trooperslane Road to 85m northeast of the junction with Trooperslane Road on Friday, April 18 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE substation maintenance.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Trooperslane Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

