Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Belfast Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from Sloefield Road to Rhanbuoy Close from Monday, April 21 at 9:30am until Friday, April 25 at 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for testing, rodding and roping, with installation of subduct with possible minor excavation, along with cabling and splicing works on the Fibrus network.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Victoria Rise, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from 50m of the Victoria Rise-Victoria Road junction from Monday, April 21 at 8:00am until Friday, April 25 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required by NI Water for a sewer connection.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of between 5-15 minutes expected.