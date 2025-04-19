Roadworks in Carrickfergus during the week ahead
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Belfast Road, Carrickfergus
There will be a lane closure from Sloefield Road to Rhanbuoy Close from Monday, April 21 at 9:30am until Friday, April 25 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for testing, rodding and roping, with installation of subduct with possible minor excavation, along with cabling and splicing works on the Fibrus network.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Victoria Rise, Carrickfergus
There will be a lane closure from 50m of the Victoria Rise-Victoria Road junction from Monday, April 21 at 8:00am until Friday, April 25 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required by NI Water for a sewer connection.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of between 5-15 minutes expected.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.