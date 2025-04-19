Roadworks in Carrickfergus during the week ahead

By Helena McManus
Published 19th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Belfast Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from Sloefield Road to Rhanbuoy Close from Monday, April 21 at 9:30am until Friday, April 25 at 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week. Photo: NI WorldRoad users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week. Photo: NI World
The closure is required for testing, rodding and roping, with installation of subduct with possible minor excavation, along with cabling and splicing works on the Fibrus network.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Victoria Rise, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from 50m of the Victoria Rise-Victoria Road junction from Monday, April 21 at 8:00am until Friday, April 25 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required by NI Water for a sewer connection.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of between 5-15 minutes expected.

