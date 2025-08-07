Roadworks in Magherafelt town centre continue in week ahead

There are a number of planned roadworks taking place in and around Magherafelt town in the coming few weeks that motorists should be aware of.

B40 Rainey Street - Magherafelt - one way closure from Junction with Queen Street to Junction with Tobermore Road.

One way closure required to facilitate work by Evolve - installation of new gas main.

Closure to operate continuous until Wednesday, August 20.

Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route via: Tobermore Road, Hospital Road, Union Road, Broad Street.

B40 Queen Street - Magherafelt – one way closure from junction with Market Street to Junction with Queens Avenue.

One way closure required to facilitate work by Evolve - installation of new gas mains.

Closure to operate daily 09:30 to 16:30 from Monday, August 11 to Sunday, August 24.

Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route via: Moneymore Road, Magherafelt Bypass, Ballyronan Road, Meeting Street, Market Street.

A6 Magherafelt Road - Castledawson - lane closure from Onslip with Bellshill Road to Brecart Roundabout.

Lane closure required to facilitate work by Contract Services Dgn Ltd - gully sucking and verge maintenance.

Closure to operate daily until Friday, August 15.

Traffic control to operate, delays expected.

A31 Magherafelt bypass - Magherafelt - lane closure from Moneymore Road Roundabout to Ballyronan Road Roundabout.

Lane closure required to facilitate work by GRAHAM - pipework installation on the verge.

Closure to operate continuous until Monday, August 25.

Traffic control to operate, delays expected. The anticipated delay will be less than five minutes.