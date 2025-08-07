Roadworks in Magherafelt town centre continue in week ahead
B40 Rainey Street - Magherafelt - one way closure from Junction with Queen Street to Junction with Tobermore Road.
One way closure required to facilitate work by Evolve - installation of new gas main.
Closure to operate continuous until Wednesday, August 20.
Diversion to operate, delays expected.
Alternative route via: Tobermore Road, Hospital Road, Union Road, Broad Street.
B40 Queen Street - Magherafelt – one way closure from junction with Market Street to Junction with Queens Avenue.
One way closure required to facilitate work by Evolve - installation of new gas mains.
Closure to operate daily 09:30 to 16:30 from Monday, August 11 to Sunday, August 24.
Diversion to operate, delays expected.
Alternative route via: Moneymore Road, Magherafelt Bypass, Ballyronan Road, Meeting Street, Market Street.
A6 Magherafelt Road - Castledawson - lane closure from Onslip with Bellshill Road to Brecart Roundabout.
Lane closure required to facilitate work by Contract Services Dgn Ltd - gully sucking and verge maintenance.
Closure to operate daily until Friday, August 15.
Traffic control to operate, delays expected.
A31 Magherafelt bypass - Magherafelt - lane closure from Moneymore Road Roundabout to Ballyronan Road Roundabout.
Lane closure required to facilitate work by GRAHAM - pipework installation on the verge.
Closure to operate continuous until Monday, August 25.
Traffic control to operate, delays expected. The anticipated delay will be less than five minutes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.