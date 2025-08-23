Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a roadworks programme taking place in Carrickfergus this week.

St Brides Street, Carrickfergus

There will be an overnight only road closure from Sunnylands Avenue to Victoria Street from Thursday, August 28 at 10:00pm until Sunday, August 31 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for NI Railway/Translink railway bridge inspection and maintenance.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via C0075 St Brides Street, C0075 Albert Road, A0002 Marine Highway, A0002 Green Street, A0002 Larne Road, U3115 Victoria Road, U3130 Prince Andrew Way, and C0075 North Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.