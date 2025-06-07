Roadworks in the Ballymena area this week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Ballymena Road, Carnlough
There will be a lane closure from outside number 50 Ballymena Road to the junction with Stoney Hill from Monday, June 9 at 9:30am until Wednesday, July 23 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Lisnafillon Road, Ballymena
There will be a road closure from the Cardonaghy Road junction on Tuesday, June 10 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
The closure is required for NIE overhead line work; local access will be maintained.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U2034 Lisnafillon Road, B0093 Cardonaghy Road, C0056 Corbally Road, and U2034 Russellstown Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Glenravel Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Islandstown Road to Knockanully Road on Wednesday, June 11 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for fibre installation to customer house, No.69 Glenravel Road.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Carnlough Road, Broughshane
There will be a lane closure from Aghacully Road to Killycarn Road on Thursday, June 12 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for fibre installation to customers house, No.143 Carnlough Road.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.