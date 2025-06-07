Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Ballymena Road, Carnlough

There will be a lane closure from outside number 50 Ballymena Road to the junction with Stoney Hill from Monday, June 9 at 9:30am until Wednesday, July 23 at 4:30pm.

Lane and road closures and diversions around Ballymena in the coming week. CREDIT PIXABAY

The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Lisnafillon Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from the Cardonaghy Road junction on Tuesday, June 10 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line work; local access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U2034 Lisnafillon Road, B0093 Cardonaghy Road, C0056 Corbally Road, and U2034 Russellstown Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Glenravel Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Islandstown Road to Knockanully Road on Wednesday, June 11 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation to customer house, No.69 Glenravel Road.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Carnlough Road, Broughshane

There will be a lane closure from Aghacully Road to Killycarn Road on Thursday, June 12 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation to customers house, No.143 Carnlough Road.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.