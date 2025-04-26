Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

A0054, Agivey Road, KILREA: Lane closure from Carrowreagh Road to a point 60m North of Carrowreagh Road.

Lane closure required from Wednesday, April 30 at 9.30am until Thursday, May 1 at 4.30pm for full-service water connection.﻿

B0066, Main Street, BUSHMILLS: One way closure from Bridge Street to Main Street roundabout.

One way closure required from Monday, April 28 at 8am until Friday, May 2 at 4pm for large diameter water connection to new development site.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0017 Bridge Street, B0145 Priestland Road, A5002 Dunluce Road.

A0371, Rathmore Road, LIMAVADY: Lane closure from junction with Scroggy Road to 100m east of junction with Scroggy Road.

Lane closure required 9.30am-4.30pm on Monday, April 28 for NIE tree cutting.﻿

B15, Glenshesk Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from Glenbank Road to Greenan Road.

Road closure required from 7am-6pm on Monday, April 29 for emergency failure of carriageway.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Glenshesk Road - A44 Hillside/Magheramore Road/Moyarget Road/Coleraine Road/Quay Road/A2 Mary Street and vice versa.

A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Hard shoulder closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.

Hard shoulder closure required until June 12 at 6pm for completion of works associated with Northern Active Travel Project.﻿

A3002, Harbour Road, PORTSTEWART: Lane closure from Harbour Road to Glenmanus Road.

Lane closure required until Saturday, May 3 at 6pm for NW200 build.﻿

C0099, Carnbore Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Cozies Road junction to Haw Road junction.

Road closure required until Friday, May 2 for works on behalf of NI Water.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative Route Via: C0099 Haw Road, U5045 Haw Road, U5046 Cozies Road.

A0029, Coleraine Road, PORTRUSH: Lane closure from Portrush Road to Eglinton Street.

Lane closure required until May 3 for NW200 build.﻿

A3002, Dunluce Street, PORTRUSH: Lane closure from Ballybogey Road to Crocknamack Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Tuesday, April 29 for clearing footway for the Open

U5112, Manister Road, MOSSIDE: Road closure from 650m south of junction with Moyarget Road to 850m south of junction with Moyarget Road.

Road closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Thursday, May1 for overhead powerline works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U5112 Manister Road.

Foreglen Road, DUNGIVEN: Road closure from B192 Foreglen Road to B192 Foreglen Road - Junction with Colombia.

Road Closure required from Thursday, April 24 until 6pm on Friday, May 2 for surfacing works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A0006 Foreglen Road.

A6, DUNGIVEN: Lane closure from Chapel Road to Ballyhanedin Road overbridge.

Lane closure required from Monday, April 28 at 9.30am until Friday, May 16 at 4.30pm for VRS repair works.﻿

Barnside Road, GARVAGH: Road closure from Dullaghy Road Junction to Springfield Road Junction

Road closure required from 9am-5pm on Wednesday, April 30 for NIE overhead line works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3379 Barnside Road, U3378 Dullaghy Road, C0546 Boveedy Road, U3379 Springfield Road.

C0545, Grove Road, GARVAGH: Road closure from Edenbane Road junction to Carhill Road junction.

Road closure required from 9am-5pm on Tuesday, April 29 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via C0545 Grove Road, B0064 Edenbane Road, U3360 Fort Road, C0545 Kurin Road, A0029 Main Street, A0029 Carhill Road.

C0059, Lisnahunshin Road, RASHARKIN: Road closure from Craigs Road Junction to Tamlaght Road junction.

Road closure required from 9am-5pm on Tuesday, April 29 for NIE overhead line works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via C0059 Lisnahunshin Road, B0062 Craigs Road, U4148 Tamlaght Road.