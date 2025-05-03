Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

NORTH WEST 200 CIRCUIT:

Wednesday, May 7, Portstewart-Coleraine-Portrush circuit roads closed for practice from 9am-3pm.

Thursday, May 8, Portstewart-Coleraine-Portrush circuit roads closed for practice from 9am-3pm AND closed for evening racing from 4.45pm-9pm.

Saturday, May 10, Portstewart-Coleraine-Portrush circuit roads closed for racing from 9am-7pm.

A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Hard shoulder closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.

Hard shoulder closure required until June 12 at 6pm for completion of works associated with Northern Active Travel Project.﻿

A6, DUNGIVEN: Lane closure from Chapel Road to Ballyhanedin Road overbridge.

Lane closure required from Monday, April 28 at 9.30am until Friday, May 16 at 4.30pm for VRS repair works.﻿

A5002, Quay Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from lands at No.13 Quay Road to lands at No.39 Quay Road.

Lane Closure required from Tuesday, May 6 at 8am until Thursday, May 8 at 6pm for resurfacing Quay Road with anti skid surfacing.

U3517, The Diamond, COLERAINE: Road closure from Long Commons to Bridge Street.

Road closure required on Thursday, May 8 from 6-10pm for Causeway Coast and Glens VE Day events.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative Route Via: C0091 Long Commons, U3517 Beresford Road, A0026 Bannfield Road.

A3002, Bushmills Road, PORTRUSH: Lane closure from Crocknamack Road to Ballybogey Road.

Lane closure from Tuesday, May 6 from 8am-6pm required for mastic work.﻿