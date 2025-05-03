Roadworks in the Causeway Coast and Glens area in the coming week
NORTH WEST 200 CIRCUIT:
Wednesday, May 7, Portstewart-Coleraine-Portrush circuit roads closed for practice from 9am-3pm.
Thursday, May 8, Portstewart-Coleraine-Portrush circuit roads closed for practice from 9am-3pm AND closed for evening racing from 4.45pm-9pm.
Saturday, May 10, Portstewart-Coleraine-Portrush circuit roads closed for racing from 9am-7pm.
A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Hard shoulder closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.
Hard shoulder closure required until June 12 at 6pm for completion of works associated with Northern Active Travel Project.
A6, DUNGIVEN: Lane closure from Chapel Road to Ballyhanedin Road overbridge.
Lane closure required from Monday, April 28 at 9.30am until Friday, May 16 at 4.30pm for VRS repair works.
A5002, Quay Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from lands at No.13 Quay Road to lands at No.39 Quay Road.
Lane Closure required from Tuesday, May 6 at 8am until Thursday, May 8 at 6pm for resurfacing Quay Road with anti skid surfacing.
U3517, The Diamond, COLERAINE: Road closure from Long Commons to Bridge Street.
Road closure required on Thursday, May 8 from 6-10pm for Causeway Coast and Glens VE Day events.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative Route Via: C0091 Long Commons, U3517 Beresford Road, A0026 Bannfield Road.
A3002, Bushmills Road, PORTRUSH: Lane closure from Crocknamack Road to Ballybogey Road.
Lane closure from Tuesday, May 6 from 8am-6pm required for mastic work.
