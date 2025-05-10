Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

NORTH WEST 200 CIRCUIT:

Saturday, May 10, Portstewart-Coleraine-Portrush circuit roads closed for racing from 9am-7pm.

A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Hard shoulder closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.

Lane and road closures and diversions around Causeway Coast and Glens in the coming week. CREDIT PIXABAY

Hard shoulder closure required until June 12 at 6pm for completion of works associated with Northern Active Travel Project.﻿

A5002, Cushendall Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from Bonamargy Bridge to No.9 Cushendall Road.

Lane closure required from Monday, May 12 at 8am until Friday, May 16 at 4pm for sewer connection.﻿

A0044, Magheramore Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from a point 30m west of Capecastle Road to a point 30m east of Capecastle Road.

Lane closure required from Thursday, May 15 at 8am until Friday, May 16 at 6pm to replace SV.﻿

A5002, Quay Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from No.13 Quay Road to No.39 Quay Road.

Lane closure required until July 31 for Quay Road south side footpath closure only.﻿

U5047, Cabragh Road, BUSHMILLS: Road closure from Cozies Road Junction to Haw Road Junction.

Road closure required fromn 8am-6pm on Monday, May 12 for works on behalf of Northern Ireland Water.﻿ Local access will be maintained.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U5046 Cozies Road, U5045 Haw Road.

U3303, Glenmanus Road, PORTRUSH: Road closure from Atlantic Road to Loguestown Road.

Road closure required from 8am on Thursday, May 15 until 6pm on Friday, May 16 for surfacing work to new road realignment Loguestown Road and Glenmanus junction.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A0029 Atlantic Road, A0029 Coleraine Road, U3303 Glenmanus Road, U3542 Glenmanus Road, U3303 Loguestown Road.

A0029, Coleraine Road, PORTRUSH: Lane closure from Portrush Road to Eglinton Street.

Lane closure from Monday, May 12 at 9.30am until Friday, May 23 at 4.30pm required for NW200 derig.﻿

B0062, Ballybogey Road, BALLYMONEY: One way closure from Benvardin Road, Ballybogey to Portrush roundabout on A26.

Overnight only from Monday, May 12 at 7pm until Tuesday, May 20 at 6am. One way closure required for high friction surfacing.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: B0067 Benvardin Road, B0066 Castlecatt Road, B0066 Knock Road.

A0026, Frosses Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Seacon Road to Portrush Road roundabout.

Road closure required from Tuesday, May 13 at 7pm until Friday, May 23 at 6pm for high friction surfacing.﻿ Overnight only.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via:

Diversion 1: C0092 Newbridge Road, C0092 Coleraine Road, B0062 Portrush Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road.

Diversion 2: A0026 Frosses Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road, B0062 Portrush Road, C0092 Coleraine Road, C0092 Newbridge Road.

A0006, Glenshane Road, DUNGIVEN: Hard shoulder closure from junction of Corick Road to the other side of Corick Road.

Hard shoulder closure required from Monday, May 12 at 9.30am until Sunday, May 18 at 4.30pm for cabling and splicing operations and dig blockages if discovered.

A0006, Glenshane Road, DUNGIVEN: Hard shoulder closure from 5.25km north of Lisnamuck Road to 5.75km north of Lisnamuck Road.

Hard shoulder closure required from Monday, May 12 at 8am until Friday, May 16 at 6pm for VRS Repair works. 24-7 hard shoulder closure required for removal of crash barrier - 40mph Speed restriction in place.﻿

A6, DUNGIVEN: Lane closure from Chapel Road to Ballyhanedin Road Overbridge.

Lane closure required until May 16 at 4.30pm for VRS repair works.﻿

A0026, Newbridge Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Wattstown roundabout to Greenmount roundabout.

Overnight only. Lane closure required from Monday, May 12 at 8pm until Wednesday, May 14 at 6am for DFI Roads maintenance scheme.﻿

A0054, Moneygran Road, KILREA: Lane closure from a point 100m West of Portna Road to a point 180m West of Portna Road.

Lane closure required from Thursday, May 15 at 9.30am until Friday, May 16 at 4.30pm for full-service water connection (grass verge).﻿

U3536, York Avenue, PORTSTEWART: Road closure from Central Avenue to Heatherlea Avenue.

Road closure required from Monday, May 12 at 8am until Friday, May 23 at 4pm for sewer connection.﻿ Emergency and local access will be maintained.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3536 Heatherlea Avenue, U3536 Old Coach Road, U3536 Central Avenue.

A3002, Harbour Road, PORTSTEWART: Lane closure from Harbour Road to Glenmanus Road.

Lane closure required from Monday, May 12 at 8am until Friday, May 23 at 6pm for NW200 derig.﻿

B0145, Ballaghmore Road, PORTBALLINTRAE: oad closure from Bayhead Road to Dunluce Road.

Road closure required from Monday, May 12 at 8am until Friday, May 23 at 6pm for resurfacing.﻿ Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route via B0145 Ballaghmore Road, A3002 Dunluce Road, B0145 Bayhead Road.