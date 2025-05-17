Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

U6001, Church Bay Rathlin, RATHLIN: Road closure from Writers Chair to Pumping Station.

Road closure required from Monday, May 19 at 8am until Friday, July 25 at 5pm for new sewer and stormwater drainage for development.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U6001 Roonivoolin, U6011 Demesne.

Lane and road closures and diversions around Causeway Coast and Glens in the coming week. CREDIT NI WORLD

A0037, Dunhill Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Isle Road to Drumalief Road.

Lane Closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm Monday, May 19 for DFI Roads maintenance scheme.﻿

A0026, Union Street, COLERAINE: Lane closure outside house number 33.

Lane closure required from 9.30am until 4.30pm on Sunday, May 18 for installing new gas connection to customer outside No.33﻿

C0534, Ringrash Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from Faranseer Park and Ringrash Road junction to 300M Northwest of Faranseer Park and Ringrash Road junction.

Road closure required from 8am-6pm on Tuesday, May 20 to replace pole.﻿ Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative Route Via: U3336 Ballinteer Road, C0534 Ringrash Road, U3391 Dunderg Road, U3336 Windyhill Road, B0201 Windyhill Road.

U3505, Bannvale, COLERAINE: Road closure from 200m southeast of junction with Ballycairn Road to 250m southeast of junction with Ballycairn Road.

Road closure required from 8am-6pm on Thursday, May 22 for NIE overhead line work and crane parking.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3505 Bannvale.

U3506, Queens Park, COLERAINE: Road closure from 200m east of junction with A2 Castlerock Road to 300m northeast of junction with A2 Castlerock Road.

Road closure required from 8am-6pm on Thursday, May 22 for NIE overhead line work and crane parking.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3506 Queens Park.

U3527, The Crescent, COLERAINE: Road closure from junction with B67 Ballycastle Road to junction with B17 Bushmills Road.

Road closure required 9am-5pm on Tuesday, May 20 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0067 Ballycastle Road, B0017 Bushmills Road, U3527 The Crescent.

A0054, Glenkeen Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Glenkeen Meadows to 500M along Glenkeen Road.

Lane closure required from 8am-6pm on Thursday, May 22 to replace pole.﻿

A5002, Whitepark Road, BUSHMILLS: Lane closure from 300m south of Dundarave Road to 600m south of Dundarave Road.

Lane closure required 9.30am-4.30pm Thursday, May 22 for tree removal.﻿

A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Hard shoulder closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.

Hard shoulder closure required until June 12 at 6pm for completion of works associated with Northern Active Travel Project.﻿

A5002, Cushendall Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from Torr Road to Mary Street.

Lane closure required from 9.30am on Tuesday, May 20 until Friday, May 30 at 4.30pm for BT Openreach cabling works.﻿

A5002, Quay Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from No.13 Quay Road to No.39 Quay Road.

Lane closure required until July 31 for Quay Road south side footpath closure only.﻿

A0029, Coleraine Road, PORTRUSH: Lane closure from Portrush Road to Eglinton Street.

Lane closure from Monday, May 12 at 9.30am until Friday, May 23 at 4.30pm required for NW200 derig.﻿

B0062, Ballybogey Road, BALLYMONEY: One way closure from Benvardin Road, Ballybogey to Portrush roundabout on A26.

Overnight only from Monday, May 12 at 7pm until Tuesday, May 20 at 6am. One way closure required for high friction surfacing.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: B0067 Benvardin Road, B0066 Castlecatt Road, B0066 Knock Road.

A0026, Frosses Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Seacon Road to Portrush Road roundabout.

Road closure required from Tuesday, May 13 at 7pm until Friday, May 23 at 6pm for high friction surfacing.﻿ Overnight only.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via:

Diversion 1: C0092 Newbridge Road, C0092 Coleraine Road, B0062 Portrush Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road.

Diversion 2: A0026 Frosses Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road, B0062 Portrush Road, C0092 Coleraine Road, C0092 Newbridge Road.

U3536, York Avenue, PORTSTEWART: Road closure from Central Avenue to Heatherlea Avenue.

Road closure required from Monday, May 12 at 8am until Friday, May 23 at 4pm for sewer connection.﻿ Emergency and local access will be maintained.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3536 Heatherlea Avenue, U3536 Old Coach Road, U3536 Central Avenue.

A3002, Harbour Road, PORTSTEWART: Lane closure from Harbour Road to Glenmanus Road.

Lane closure required from Monday, May 12 at 8am until Friday, May 23 at 6pm for NW200 derig.

B0145, Ballaghmore Road, PORTBALLINTRAE: oad closure from Bayhead Road to Dunluce Road.

Road closure required from Monday, May 12 at 8am until Friday, May 23 at 6pm for resurfacing.﻿ Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route via B0145 Ballaghmore Road, A3002 Dunluce Road, B0145 Bayhead Road.

B0070, Boleran Road, RINGSEND: Road closure from Craigmore Road to Belraugh Road.

Road closure required from 8am-6pm on Tuesday, May 20 until to replace pole.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0070 Boleran Road, B0070 Limavady Road, A0029 Main Street, A0029 Coleraine Road, A0029 Drumcroon Road, B0066 Craigmore Road.

A0006, Glenshane Road, DUNGIVEN: Hard Shoulder closure from junction of Corick Road to the other side of Corick Road.

Hard shoulder closure required from Monday, May 12 until 4.30pm on Sunday, May 18 for cabling and splicing operations and dig blockages if required.