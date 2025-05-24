Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

A0054, Castleroe Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Ballyness Park to A point 80m South of Ballyness Park.

Lane closure required from Monday, May 26 at 8am until Friday, May 30 at 4pm for sewer connection.﻿

A0026, Nursery Avenue, COLERAINE: Lane closure from junction with Lodge Road to junction with Beresford Avenue.

Roadworks in the Causeway Coast and Glens area in the coming week. CREDIT NI WORLD

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4pm Tuesday, May 27 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

U3517, Adelaide Avenue, COLERAINE: Road closure from junction with Nursery Avenue to junction with Lodge Road.

Road closure required from Tuesday, May 27 from 9am until Friday, May 30 at 5pm for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A0026 Nurdery Avenue, A0026 Beresford Avenue, A0026 Terrace Row, A0026 Beresford Place, A0026 Bannfield Road, A0026 Hanover Place, A3002 Circular Road, A3002 Millburn Road, A0026 Union Street, A0026 Railway Road, A0026 Lodge Road.

C0090, Burnquarter Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Frosses Road to Garryduff Road.

Road closure required from Wednesday, May 28 at 8am until Thursday, May 29 at 6pm for civils, lay duct and build boxes to MBNL cabinet.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A0026 Frosses Road, U4117 Glenlough Road, B0016 Garryduff Road, C0090 Burnquarter Road.

C0091, Charlotte Street, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from High Street to Balnamore Road.

Road closure required from Monday, May 26 at 8am until Tuesday, May 27 at 6pm for footway and carriageway reconstruction.﻿ Local access will be maintained.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative Route Via: C0091 Balnamore Road, U4128 Taughey Road, C0092 Macfin Road, C0092 Newbridge Road, C0092 Coleraine Road, B0062 Coleraine Road, C0091 High Street, U4550 Church Street, B0062 Victoria Street, B0062 Charles Street.

U3536, Central Avenue, PORTSTEWART: Road closure from Portmore Road to York Avenue.

Road closure required from Monday, May 26 at 8am until Friday, June 6 at 4pm for sewer connection to new hotel.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A3002 Portmore Road, U3536 The Hill, U3536 Harryville, U3536 Old Coach Road, U3536 Central Avenue.

B0145, Ballaghmore Road, PORTBALLINTRAE: Road closure from Bayhead Road to Dunluce Road.

Road closure required from Saturday, May 24 at 8am until Friday, May 30 at 6pm for resurfacing.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0145 Ballaghmore Road, A3002 Dunluce Road, B0145 Bayhead Road.

A3002, Bushmills Road, PORTRUSH: Lane closure from Sunnyvale Avenue to Skerries Holiday Park.

Lane Closure required from 9am-5pm on Thursday, May 29 for bridge removal.﻿

U6001, Church Bay Rathlin, RATHLIN: Road closure from Writers Chair to Pumping Station.

Road closure required from Monday, May 19 at 8am until Friday, July 25 at 5pm for new sewer and stormwater drainage for development.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U6001 Roonivoolin, U6011 Demesne.

A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Hard shoulder closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.

Hard shoulder closure required until June 12 at 6pm for completion of works associated with Northern Active Travel Project.﻿

A5002, Cushendall Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from Torr Road to Mary Street.

Lane closure required from 9.30am on Tuesday, May 20 until Friday, May 30 at 4.30pm for BT Openreach cabling works.﻿

A5002, Quay Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from No.13 Quay Road to No.39 Quay Road.

Lane closure required until July 31 for Quay Road south side footpath closure only.﻿

U2281, Duncrun Road, LIMAVADY: Road closure from Seacoast Road to Tircreven Road.

Road closure required from 11pm on Thursday, May 29 until 6am on Friday, May 30 for maintenance works to level crossing.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U2281 Duncrun Road, A2002 Seacoast Road, U2282 Tircreven Road.