Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

A0029, Dunhill Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from Dunhill roundabout to Greenmount roundabout.

Road closure required from Monday, June 16 at 8pm until Friday, July 4 at 6am for resurfacing works.﻿

Closure to operate: Overnight only. Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Roadworks in the Causeway Coast and Glens area in the coming week. CREDIT NI WORLD

Alternative routes via:

Diversion 1: A0029 Strand Road, A0029 Waterside, A0029 Killowen Street, A3002 Castlerock Road, B0201 Wheatsheaf Road, B0201 Carthall Road, B0201 Greenhall Highway, B0201 Windyhill Road, A2002 Windyhill Road.

Diversion 2: A0054 Castleroe Road, A0054 Curragh Road, A0054 Glenkeen Road, B0066 Glenkeen Road, B0066 Moneybrannon Road, B0207 Moneybrannon Road, A0029 Druncroon Road.

0044, Drones Road, DUNLOY: Lane closure from 100m north of junction with number 263 to 100m south of junction with number 263.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Wednesday, June 18 to replace pole.﻿

A3002, Dhu Varren, PORTRUSH: Lane closure from 10M east of West Strand Road junction to 30M east of West Strand Road junction.

Lane closure required from 11pm on Sunday, June 15 until 6am on Monday, June 16 for survey works are required on the bridge.﻿

U5047, Cabragh Road, BUSHMILLS: Road closure from Cozies Road to Haw Road.

Road closure required from Monday, June 9 at 8.30am until Thursday, July 10 at 5pm for works on behalf of NI Water.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U5046 Cozies Road, U5045 Haw Road.

MOYLE AREA: Road closure.

Road closure required from 7am on Monday, June 2 until 7pm on Friday, June 20 for surface dressing for SDNI Contract.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Diversion route will be signposted.

Roads that will be closed are Pharis Road, Glendun Road, Bregagh Road, Friary Road, Moycraig Road and Lisnagat Road.

U6001, Church Bay RATHLIN: Road closure from the Writers Chair to pumping station.

Road closure required until July 25 for new sewer and stormwater drainage for development.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U6001 Roonivoolin, U6011 Demesne.

A5002, Quay Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from No.13 Quay Road to No.39 Quay Road.

Lane closure required until July 31 for Quay Road south side footpath closure only.﻿

A5002, Cushendall Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from Knocknacarry Road to Torr Road.

Lane closure required from Thursday, June 12 at 8am until Thursday, June 26 at 6pm or carriageway patching works.﻿

A0006, Chapel Road, DUNGIVEN: Lane closure from Dungiven by-pass roundabout to Coolnasallagh Road.

Lane closure required from 8am on Monday, June 9 until 6pm on Friday, June 20 for drainage works.﻿

A0006, Foreglen Road, DUNGIVEN: Lane closure from Ballyhanedin Road to Crock Na Brock Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Tuesday, June 17 for DFI Roads maintenance scheme.﻿

U2281, Duncrun Road, LIMAVADY: Road closure from Seacoast Road to Tircreven Road.

Road closure required from Wednesday, June 18 at 10pm until Friday, June 20 at 6.30am for emergency works to level crossing.﻿ Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route via A2002 Seacoast Road, U2282 Tircreven Road, U2281 Duncrun Road.