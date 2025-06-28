Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

A5002, Main Street, BUSHMILLS: Lane closure from outside house number 1 to outside house number 1.

Lane closure required from Wednesday, July 2 at 9.30am until Friday, July 4 at 4.30pm for installing gas connection outside house number 1.﻿

U3548, Brook Park, PORTRUSH: Road closure from Glenvale Avenue to Glen Crescent.

Roadworks in the Causeway Coast and Glens area in the coming week. CREDIT NI WORLD

Road closure required from 8am on Monday, June 30 until 6pm on Friday, June 4 for sewer connection.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3545 Glenvale Avenue, A0029 Coleraine Road, U3548 Coleraine Road, U3548 Vale Road.

A3002, Dunluce Street, PORTRUSH: Lane closure from Sunnyvale Avenue to Skerries Holiday Park.

Lane closure required 9am on Wednesday, July 2 until 5pm on Thursday, July 3 for bridge installation.﻿

A3002, Bushmills Road, PORTRUSH: Lane closure from Crocknamack Road to Randall Park.

Lane closure required from 9am on Monday, June 30 until 5pm on Tuesday, July 1 for bridge inspection.﻿

A3002, Strand Road, PORTSTEWART: One way closure from West Park to Coleraine Road.

One way closure required for telecoms works from 9.30am Monday, June 30 until Friday, July 4 at 4.30pm.

Closure to operate: daily diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route via A3002 Strand Road, A3002 Strand Road roundabout, A3002 Burnside Road, A3002 Coleraine Road, A3002 Burnside roundabout.

A0029, Dunhill Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from Dunhill roundabout to Greenmount roundabout.

Road closure required from Monday, June 16 at 8pm until Friday, July 4 at 6am for resurfacing works.﻿

Closure to operate: Overnight only. Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative routes via:

Diversion 1: A0029 Strand Road, A0029 Waterside, A0029 Killowen Street, A3002 Castlerock Road, B0201 Wheatsheaf Road, B0201 Carthall Road, B0201 Greenhall Highway, B0201 Windyhill Road, A2002 Windyhill Road.

Diversion 2: A0054 Castleroe Road, A0054 Curragh Road, A0054 Glenkeen Road, B0066 Glenkeen Road, B0066 Moneybrannon Road, B0207 Moneybrannon Road, A0029 Druncroon Road.

U5047, Cabragh Road, BUSHMILLS: Road closure from Cozies Road to Haw Road.

Road closure required from Monday, June 9 at 8.30am until Thursday, July 10 at 5pm for works on behalf of NI Water.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U5046 Cozies Road, U5045 Haw Road.

U6001, Church Bay RATHLIN: Road closure from the Writers Chair to pumping station.

Road closure required until July 25 for new sewer and stormwater drainage for development.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U6001 Roonivoolin, U6011 Demesne.

A5002, Quay Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from No.13 Quay Road to No.39 Quay Road.

Lane closure required until July 31 for Quay Road south side footpath closure only.﻿

U3369, Movenis Hill, GARVAGH: Road closure from Carrowreagh Road to junction with Killyvally Road.

Road closure required 9am-5pm on Wednesday, July 2 for NIE overhead line work.﻿ Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route via U3369 Movenis Hill, C0544 Carrowreagh Road, C0544 Station Road, B0064 Edenbane Road, U3369 Thompsons Crescent, U3369 Killyvally Road.

LIMAVADY: Road closures.

Road closure required until July 4 for surface dressing. Diversions will be sign posted.

Roads that will be closed are Monnaboy Road - Dunlade Road - Killylane Road - Brisland Road - Dernaflaw Road - Sheskin Road - Coolagh Road - Tirmcoy Road - Loughermore Road - Gortnaghey Road - Munalhog Road - Larch Road - Drumhappy Road - Gortnarney Road - Cloghan Road - Termain Road - Burnally Road.