Roadworks in the Larne area this week

By Helena McManus
Published 9th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a roadworks programme taking place in the Larne area this week.

Cairn Grove, Larne

There will be a continuous hard shoulder closure from Britannia Crescent to the dead end until Tuesday, September 30 at 4:00pm.

The closure is required for footway resurfacing in Cairn Grove Blackcave Park.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

