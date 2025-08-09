Roadworks in the Larne area this week
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a roadworks programme taking place in the Larne area this week.
Cairn Grove, Larne
There will be a continuous hard shoulder closure from Britannia Crescent to the dead end until Tuesday, September 30 at 4:00pm.
The closure is required for footway resurfacing in Cairn Grove Blackcave Park.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
