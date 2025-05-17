Roadworks in the Newtownabbey area this week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Hydepark Road, Mallusk
There will be a one way closure from No.10 Hydepark Road to Mallusk Road on Sunday, May 25 from 7:00am until 12:00pm.
The closure is required to replace or relevel SV AV FH box.
A diversion will operate with alternative route via U0010 Hydepark Road, B0095 Hightown Road, and B0095 Mallusk Road.
Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.
Antrim Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a lane closure from Carnmoney Road to Hightown Road on Sunday, May 25 from 7:00am until 12:00pm.
The lane closure is required for NIW meter works.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Shore Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a lane Closure from 50m north of Whitehouse Park to 100m south of Whitehouse Park until Friday, May 23 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for bridge works.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Old Church Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a one way closure from 100 metres north of the Mill Road roundabout to the Mill Road roundabout until Friday, May 23 at 5:00pm.
The closure is required for mains line cleaning.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U0407 Old Church Road, C0032 Church Road, and U0407 Church Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Shore Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a lane closure from Glenville Road to Chestnut Hill Shore Road from until Friday, June 13 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for the removal of existing parapet materials and offloading of new parapet materials.
The shared cycleway (southeast side) will be closed for the duration of the works.
Delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.