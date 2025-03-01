Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Larne area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Gobbins Road, Larne

There will be a road closure from Middle Road to 300m east of Middle Road on Monday, March 3 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for BT poling works; local and emergency access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Gobbins Road and Middle Road; delays of up to five minutes are expected,

Gobbins Road, Larne

There will be a road closure from 300m south of Middle Road to 900m south of Middle Road on on Monday, March 3 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for BT poling works; local and emergency access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Gobbins Road and Middle Road; delays of up to five minutes are expected,

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene; delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Ballyrickard Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from the Mounthill Road junction to the A8 junction until Friday, March 21 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing with work being carried out by the DFI Roads contractor; local and emergency access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Belfast Road, Browndod Road, Raloo Road, and Mounthill Road.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.