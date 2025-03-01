Roadworks programmes happening in Larne during the week ahead
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Gobbins Road, Larne
There will be a road closure from Middle Road to 300m east of Middle Road on Monday, March 3 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for BT poling works; local and emergency access will be maintained.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Gobbins Road and Middle Road; delays of up to five minutes are expected,
Gobbins Road, Larne
There will be a road closure from 300m south of Middle Road to 900m south of Middle Road on on Monday, March 3 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for BT poling works; local and emergency access will be maintained.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Gobbins Road and Middle Road; delays of up to five minutes are expected,
Ballyboley Road, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.
The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene; delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Ballyrickard Road, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure from the Mounthill Road junction to the A8 junction until Friday, March 21 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for resurfacing with work being carried out by the DFI Roads contractor; local and emergency access will be maintained.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Belfast Road, Browndod Road, Raloo Road, and Mounthill Road.
Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
