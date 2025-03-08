Roadworks programmes in Larne and surrounding area

By Helena McManus
Published 8th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place in Larne and the surrounding area this week.

Circular Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from Circular Road Roundabout to No.56 Circular Road on Thursday, March 13 from 9:30am until 3:00pm.

The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame.﻿

A number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the Larne area this week. Photo: GoogleA number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the Larne area this week. Photo: Google
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of between 5-15 minutes expected.

Bank Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from No.53 Bank Road to No.51 Bank Road on Thursday, March 13 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of between 5-15 minutes expected.

Coast Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from 100m past house number 184 Coast Road on Friday, March 14 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required by Fibrus for a new connection to a customer.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Uppertown Road, Larne

There will be a road closure from number 24 to number 38a on Tuesday, March 11 from 9:30am until 12:30pm.

The closure is required by BT Openreach for pole replacement; local and emergency access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Browndod Road, Raloo Road, and Crosshill Road. Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene; delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Baylands, Larne

There will be a road closure from 60m from the junction of Curran Road to 80m from the junction of Curran Road on Monday, March 10 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

The closure is required for a new connection; local access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Baylands; delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballyrickard Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from the Mounthill Road junction to the A8 junction until Friday, March 21 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing with work being carried out by the DFI Roads contractor; local and emergency access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Belfast Road, Browndod Road, Raloo Road, and Mounthill Road.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

