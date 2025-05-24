Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Tudor Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a road closure from Highgrove Gate to No.45 Tudor Road on Friday, May 30 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

Photo: NI World

The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame.﻿

Diversion to operate with an alternative route via U3112 Tudor Road, U3112 Tudor Drive, U3112 Tudor Link, U3112 Craigs Road, U3130 Prince Andrew Way, U3112 Broadlands Park, and U3112 Broadlands Gardens.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Irish Quarter South, Carrickfergus

There will be a one way closure from the junction with Davys Street to 25m east of the junction with Davys Street on Tuesday, May 27 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required to renew a frame and cover.﻿

Diversion to operate with an alternative route via C0075 Albert Road, A0002 Marine Highway, A0002 Belfast Road, and B0058 Davys Street.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Larne Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from outside Number 34 to 150m south of outside number 34 on Wednesday, May 28 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required by BT Openreach to replace pole.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.