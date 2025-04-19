Roadworks programmes in the Larne area this week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Coast Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from No.46 Coast Road to No.16 Coast Road on Friday, April 25 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required by NI Water for separation of supply.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Belfast Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from the Millbrook Roundabout to the Antiville Roundabout on Sunday, April 27 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council grass cutting.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Ballyboley Road, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.
The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene.
Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
