Roadworks programmes in the Larne area this week

By Helena McManus
Published 19th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Larne area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Coast Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from No.46 Coast Road to No.16 Coast Road on Friday, April 25 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Larne area this week. Picture: Janis Abolins / stock adobeRoad users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Larne area this week. Picture: Janis Abolins / stock adobe
The closure is required by NI Water for separation of supply.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Belfast Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from the Millbrook Roundabout to the Antiville Roundabout on Sunday, April 27 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council grass cutting.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

