Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Larne area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Coast Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from No.46 Coast Road to No.16 Coast Road on Friday, April 25 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Larne area this week. Picture: Janis Abolins / stock adobe

The closure is required by NI Water for separation of supply.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Belfast Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from the Millbrook Roundabout to the Antiville Roundabout on Sunday, April 27 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council grass cutting.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.