Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Larne area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

The Harbour Highway, Larne

There will be a lane closure from Olderfleet Road to The Harbour Highway from Tuesday, August 26 at 9:30am until Friday, August 29 at 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Larne area this week. Photo: Pixabay

The closure is required to reinstate the roundabout at Larne Harbour.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Glenarm Road, Larne

There will be a one way closure from Princes Gardens to Curran Road on Sunday, August 31 from 7:00am until 12:00pm.

The closure is required by NI Water for meter works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0002 Glenarm Road, U4106 Victoria Road, U4085 Agnew Street, and U4085 Main Street.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to The Beeches until Tuesday, December 30 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4096 Rowan Avenue, U4096 Linden Crescent, and U4096 Oakdene.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Coast Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from Grace Avenue to Ballygalley Castle from Monday, August 25 at 9:30am until Friday, August 29 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for a street lighting upgrade.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Cairn Grove, Larne

There will be a continuous hard shoulder closure from Britannia Crescent to the dead end until Tuesday, September 30 at 4:00pm.

The closure is required for footway resurfacing in Cairn Grove Blackcave Park.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.