Roadworks programmes in the Larne area this week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
The Harbour Highway, Larne
There will be a lane closure from Olderfleet Road to The Harbour Highway from Tuesday, August 26 at 9:30am until Friday, August 29 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required to reinstate the roundabout at Larne Harbour.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Glenarm Road, Larne
There will be a one way closure from Princes Gardens to Curran Road on Sunday, August 31 from 7:00am until 12:00pm.
The closure is required by NI Water for meter works.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0002 Glenarm Road, U4106 Victoria Road, U4085 Agnew Street, and U4085 Main Street.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Ballyboley Road, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to The Beeches until Tuesday, December 30 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4096 Rowan Avenue, U4096 Linden Crescent, and U4096 Oakdene.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Coast Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from Grace Avenue to Ballygalley Castle from Monday, August 25 at 9:30am until Friday, August 29 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for a street lighting upgrade.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Cairn Grove, Larne
There will be a continuous hard shoulder closure from Britannia Crescent to the dead end until Tuesday, September 30 at 4:00pm.
The closure is required for footway resurfacing in Cairn Grove Blackcave Park.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.