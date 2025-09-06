Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Larne area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Belfast Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from the Ballyrickard roundabout to 300m after the Antiville roundabout Larne-bound on Monday, September 8 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Larne area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for carriageway patching.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Dunluce Street, Larne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a road closure from Lower Cross Street to Bridge Street on Sunday, September 14 from 7:00am until 12:00pm.

The closure is required by NI Water for a new PMA pressure monitor.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4085 Lower Cross Street, U4085 Upper Main Street, U4085 High Street, and U4085 Bridge Street.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Coast Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from Drumnagreagh Road to No.419 Coast Road on Monday, September 8 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for a DFI drainage scheme.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to The Beeches until Tuesday, December 30 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4096 Rowan Avenue, U4096 Linden Crescent, and U4096 Oakdene

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Hope Street, Larne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a continuous road closure from the junction with Circular Road to the junction with Curran Road until Monday, September 15 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE cabling.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4086 Hope Street, A0002 Circular Road, U4086 Curran Road, U4086 Glynnview Avenue.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Cairn Grove, Larne

There will be a continuous hard shoulder closure from Britannia Crescent to the dead end until Tuesday, September 30 at 4:00pm.

The closure is required for footway resurfacing in Cairn Grove Blackcave Park.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.