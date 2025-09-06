Roadworks programmes in the Larne area this week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Belfast Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from the Ballyrickard roundabout to 300m after the Antiville roundabout Larne-bound on Monday, September 8 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for carriageway patching.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Dunluce Street, Larne
There will be a road closure from Lower Cross Street to Bridge Street on Sunday, September 14 from 7:00am until 12:00pm.
The closure is required by NI Water for a new PMA pressure monitor.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4085 Lower Cross Street, U4085 Upper Main Street, U4085 High Street, and U4085 Bridge Street.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Coast Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from Drumnagreagh Road to No.419 Coast Road on Monday, September 8 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for a DFI drainage scheme.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Ballyboley Road, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to The Beeches until Tuesday, December 30 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to existing Ballyboley roadway.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4096 Rowan Avenue, U4096 Linden Crescent, and U4096 Oakdene
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Hope Street, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure from the junction with Circular Road to the junction with Curran Road until Monday, September 15 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for NIE cabling.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4086 Hope Street, A0002 Circular Road, U4086 Curran Road, U4086 Glynnview Avenue.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Cairn Grove, Larne
There will be a continuous hard shoulder closure from Britannia Crescent to the dead end until Tuesday, September 30 at 4:00pm.
The closure is required for footway resurfacing in Cairn Grove Blackcave Park.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.