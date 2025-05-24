Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Antrim Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from Moreland Avenue to Glenwell Road on Sunday, June 1 from 7:00am until 12:00pm.

The closure is required by NI Water.

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Flush Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a road closure from Aughnatrack Road to Ballyutoag Road on Friday, May 30 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

The closure is required for BT poling works.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via A0052 Ballyutoag Road, A0052 Crumlin Road, B0095 Upper Hightown Road, U0010 Hydepark Road, and U0011 Boghill Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Antrim Road, Mallusk

There will be a continuous lane closure from No.570 Antrim Road to No.452 Antrim Road from Monday, May 26 at 9:30am until Friday, June 13 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Holestone Road, Ballyclare

There will be a road closure from Holestone Road to Killbride Road on Thursday, May 29 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required to facilitate cabling works for Openreach.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U1095 Holestone Road, B0059 Ballymena Road, C0039 Main Street, C0039 Mill Road, and U0043 Kilbride Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Browndod Road, Doagh

There will be a road closure from Ballymena Road to Connor Road on Thursday, May 29 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

The closure is required for BT poling works.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via B0059 Ballymena Road, B0059 Doagh Road, U1085 Barnish Road, U1086 Tardree Road, C0043 Parkgate Road, and C0043 Connor Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from Glenville Road to Chestnut Hill Shore Road from until Friday, June 13 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for the removal of existing parapet materials and offloading of new parapet materials.﻿

The shared cycleway (southeast side) will be closed for the duration of the works.

Delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.