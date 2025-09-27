Roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area
Taylors Avenue, Carrickfergus
There will be a road closure from McKeens Avenue to Taylors Avenue on Monday, September 29 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.
The closure is required for a full service water connection.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U3105 Scotch Quarter, A0002 Marine Highway, and U3105 Joymount.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Scotch Quarter, Carrickfergus
There will be a continuous road closure from Taylors Avenue to Joymount until Tuesday, September 30 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for a sewer connection.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U3105 Scotch Quarter, A0002 Marine Highway, and U3105 Joymount.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.