Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Oakland Gardens, Carrickfergus

There will be a road closure from Oakland Park to Cormorant Park on Thursday, March 27 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via Oakland Park, North Road, and Cormorant Park.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Belfast Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from No.71 Belfast Road to No.61 Belfast Road on Wednesday, March 26 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required by NI Water for separation of supply.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of 5-15 minutes expected.

Acreback Road, Carrickfergus

There will be an overnight road closure from the junction with the Main Bentra Road to the junction with Raw Brae Road from Monday, March 24 at 10:00pm until Tuesday, March 25 at 5:00am.

The closure is required for NIE HV plant maintenance.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via Acreback Road, Main Bentra Road, Acreback Road, and Raw Brae Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Larne Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from Beltoy Road to 150m northwest of Beltoy Road on Friday, March 28 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required by NI Water for meter works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Madigan Park, Carrickfergus

There will be a road closure from No.1 Madigan Park to No.15 Madigan Park on Thursday, March 27 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Madigan Park, with delays of 5-15 minutes expected.