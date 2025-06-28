Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week.

Belfast Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from the Seapark Roundabout to the junction with Trooperslane from Saturday, June 28 at 9:30am until Sunday, July 6 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Woodburn Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a road closure from Knockagh Road to Councillors Road on Thursday, July 3 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

The closure is required for tree works for No.115 Woodburn Road.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U3003 Woodburn Road, B0090 Middle Road, B0058 New Line, B0058 Carrickfergus Road, B0095 Ballylagan Road, and C0036 Seskin Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.