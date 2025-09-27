Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a roadworks programme taking place in the Larne area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Ballylesson Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rectory Road to Ballypollard Road from Monday, September 29 at 8:00am until Friday, October 3 at 6:00pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a roadworks programme taking place in the Larne area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for a full road crossing culvert.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0099 Rectory Road, A0002 Shore Road, and C0077 Ballypollard Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Dunluce Street, Larne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a road closure from Lower Cross Street to Bridge Street on Sunday, October 5 from 8:00am until 1:00pm.

The closure is required by NI Water for a new PMA pressure monitor.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4085 Lower Cross Street, U4085 Upper Main Street, U4085 High Street, and U4085 Bridge Street.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Circular Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from the junction of Circular Road and Cockle Row to directly across from property at no.21 Circular Row from Monday, September 29 at 9:30am until Tuesday, September 30 at 4:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure is required by Phoenix Energy for defective apparatus.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Coast Road, Larne

There will be a continuous lane closure from house no.320 to 50m beyond Ballygally Coast Road Car Park until Friday, October 31 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for footway resurfacing works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Larne Road, Larne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be an overnight only lane closure from Ballybracken Road to Larne Harbour roundabout from Sunday, October 5 at 9:00pm until Friday, October 10 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for a DFI road maintenance scheme.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to The Beeches until Tuesday, December 30 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4096 Rowan Avenue, U4096 Linden Crescent, and U4096 Oakdene.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Cairn Grove, Larne

There will be a continuous hard shoulder closure from Britannia Crescent to the dead end until Tuesday, September 30 at 4:00pm.

The closure is required for footway resurfacing in Cairn Grove Blackcave Park.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.