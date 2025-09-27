Roadworks programmes taking place in the Larne area
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Ballylesson Road, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure from Rectory Road to Ballypollard Road from Monday, September 29 at 8:00am until Friday, October 3 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for a full road crossing culvert.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0099 Rectory Road, A0002 Shore Road, and C0077 Ballypollard Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Dunluce Street, Larne
There will be a road closure from Lower Cross Street to Bridge Street on Sunday, October 5 from 8:00am until 1:00pm.
The closure is required by NI Water for a new PMA pressure monitor.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4085 Lower Cross Street, U4085 Upper Main Street, U4085 High Street, and U4085 Bridge Street.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Circular Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from the junction of Circular Road and Cockle Row to directly across from property at no.21 Circular Row from Monday, September 29 at 9:30am until Tuesday, September 30 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required by Phoenix Energy for defective apparatus.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Coast Road, Larne
There will be a continuous lane closure from house no.320 to 50m beyond Ballygally Coast Road Car Park until Friday, October 31 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for footway resurfacing works.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Larne Road, Larne
There will be an overnight only lane closure from Ballybracken Road to Larne Harbour roundabout from Sunday, October 5 at 9:00pm until Friday, October 10 at 6:00am.
The closure is required for a DFI road maintenance scheme.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Ballyboley Road, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to The Beeches until Tuesday, December 30 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to existing Ballyboley roadway.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4096 Rowan Avenue, U4096 Linden Crescent, and U4096 Oakdene.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Cairn Grove, Larne
There will be a continuous hard shoulder closure from Britannia Crescent to the dead end until Tuesday, September 30 at 4:00pm.
The closure is required for footway resurfacing in Cairn Grove Blackcave Park.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.