Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be an overnight only lane closure from Merville Mews to Whitehouse Park from Tuesday, May 6 at 6:30pm until Tuesday, May 13 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for gas main testing.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be an overnight only lane closure from Glenavna Manor to Glenville Road from from Tuesday, May 6 at 6:30pm until Tuesday, May 13 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for gas main testing.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Old Church Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a one way closure from 100 metres north of the Mill Road roundabout to the Mill Road Roundabout from Tuesday, May 6 at 9:00am until Friday, May 23 at 5:00pm.

The closure is required for mains line cleaning.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U0407 Old Church Road, C0032 Church Road, and U0407 Church Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballyclare Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a continuous road closure from Sallybush Road to Springwell Road from Saturday, May 10 at 11:00pm until Monday, May 12 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for repairs to the level crossing.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via B0056 Ballyclare Road, A0008 Ballynure Road, B0059 Doagh Road, B0056 Ballyrobert Road, and B0059 Mossley Road.

Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.

Hollybank Road, Ballyclare

There will be a road closure from the junction with Grange Road to the junction with Ballywee Road from Wednesday, May 7 at 9:00am until Friday, May 9 at 5:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via C0040 Grange Road, B0095 Main Street, C0043 Connor Road, U1088 Browndod Road, and U1089 Hollybank Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from the Shore Road Station Road roundabout to Dillons Avenue until Friday, May 9 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NI Water works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from Glenville Road to Chestnut Hill Shore Road from until Friday, June 13 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for the removal of existing parapet materials and offloading of new parapet materials.﻿

The shared cycleway (southeast side) will be closed for the duration of the works.

Delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.