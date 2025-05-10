Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Antrim Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from Glencairn Park to No.361 Antrim Road on Sunday, May 18 from 7:00am until 12:00pm.

The closure is required for meter works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from the Shore Road Station Road Roundabout to Dillons Avenue from Monday, May 12 at 9:30am until Friday, May 23 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NI Water works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from 50m north of Whitehouse Park to 100m south of Whitehouse Park from Wednesday, May 14 at 9:30am until Friday, May 23 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for bridge works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Antrim Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from 20m from the Swanston Park junction eastbound to 40m from the Swanston Park junction eastbound on Sunday, May 18 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for a new gas connection.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Sallybush Road, Newtownabbey

There will be an overnight only road closure from Ballyclare Road to 100m north of the level crossing from Sunday, May 11 at 11:00pm until Monday, May 12 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for maintenance works to the level crossing.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U0029 Sallybush Road, B0056 Ballyclare Road, A0008 Ballynure Road, B0059 Doagh Road, and A0008 Ballyclare Road.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Sallybush Road, Newtownabbey

There will be an overnight only road closure from Ballyclare Road to Doagh Road from Monday, May 12 at 11:00pm until Tuesday, May 13 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for repairs to the level crossing.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U0029 Sallybush Road, B0056 Ballyclare Road, A0008 Ballynure Road, and B0059 Doagh Road.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be an overnight only lane closure from Merville Mews to Whitehouse Park until Tuesday, May 13 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for gas main testing.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be an overnight only lane closure from Glenavna Manor to Glenville Road until Tuesday, May 13 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for gas main testing.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Old Church Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a one way closure from 100 metres north of the Mill Road roundabout to the Mill Road roundabout until Friday, May 23 at 5:00pm.

The closure is required for mains line cleaning.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U0407 Old Church Road, C0032 Church Road, and U0407 Church Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballyclare Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a continuous road closure from Sallybush Road to Springwell Road from Saturday, May 10 at 11:00pm until Monday, May 12 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for repairs to the level crossing.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0056 Ballyclare Road, A0008 Ballynure Road, B0059 Doagh Road, B0056 Ballyrobert Road, and B0059 Mossley Road.

Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from Glenville Road to Chestnut Hill Shore Road from until Friday, June 13 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for the removal of existing parapet materials and offloading of new parapet materials.﻿

The shared cycleway (southeast side) will be closed for the duration of the works.

Delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.