Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Fairhill Park, Newtownabbey

There will be a road closure from the Fairhill Road Junction to the end of Fairhill Park until Wednesday, April 16 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for a NIE parking crane.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via Fairhill Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Antrim Road, Mallusk

There will be a lane closure from Roughfort Road - Ballyvessy Road to Rogan Manor until Friday, April 18 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for drainage installation.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Mossvale Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a continuous road closure from No. 45 Mossvale Road to Ballyclare Road B56 until Friday, April 18 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for NIW water main installation.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via Ballyclare Road, Ballynure Road, Ballyclare Road, and Doagh Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from the Shore Road Station Road roundabout to Dillons Avenue until Friday, May 9 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NI Water works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from Glenville Road to Chestnut Hill Shore Road from until Friday, June 13 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for the removal of existing parapet materials and offloading of new parapet materials.﻿

The shared cycleway (southeast side) will be closed for the duration of the works.

Delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.