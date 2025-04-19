Roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Shore Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a lane closure from the Shore Road Station Road roundabout to Dillons Avenue until Friday, May 9 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for NI Water works.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
There will be a lane closure from Glenville Road to Chestnut Hill Shore Road from until Friday, June 13 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for the removal of existing parapet materials and offloading of new parapet materials.
The shared cycleway (southeast side) will be closed for the duration of the works.
Delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.
