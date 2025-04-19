Roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week

By Helena McManus
Published 19th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from the Shore Road Station Road roundabout to Dillons Avenue until Friday, May 9 at 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey this week. Photo: NI WORLDRoad users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey this week. Photo: NI WORLD
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey this week. Photo: NI WORLD

The closure is required for NI Water works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be a lane closure from Glenville Road to Chestnut Hill Shore Road from until Friday, June 13 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for the removal of existing parapet materials and offloading of new parapet materials.﻿

The shared cycleway (southeast side) will be closed for the duration of the works.

Delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.

Related topics:NewtownabbeyNI Water

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice