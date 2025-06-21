Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

A8(M) Southbound Lane 2, Newtownabbey

There will be an overnight only lane closure from Corrs Corner Roundabout to Sandyknowes Roundabout from Friday, June 27 at 11:00pm until Saturday, June 28 at 6:00am.

Photo: NI World

The closure is required for DBFO1 routine maintenance.﻿

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

M2 Motorway Northbound Junction 5

There will be an overnight only road closure (Templepatrick onslip) from Ballyclare Road to the M2 Northbound from Wednesday, June 25 at 11:00pm until Friday, June 27 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for DBFO1 Major Maintenance - Loops.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyclare Road, Paradise Walk, Loughanmore Road, Greystone Road, and M2 Junction 6.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

M2 Motorway Southbound Junction 5

There will be an overnight only road closure (Templepatrick onslip) from A57 Ballyclare Road to M2 Southbound from Monday, June 23 at 9:00pm until Tuesday, June 24 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for DBFO1 major maintenance - resurfacing.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A57 Ballyclare Road, A6 Antrim Road, and M2 Junction 4.

Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.

Park Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a continuous road closure from Mallusk Road to Antrim Road until Friday, July 4 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0095 Mallusk Road, C0030 Scullions Road, A0006 Ballyclare Road, and A0006 Antrim Road.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Hillhead Road, Ballyclare

There will be a road closure from Mill Road to the A8 until Friday, July 11 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0094 Hillhead Road, A0008 Belfast Road, A0057 Templepatrick Road, and A0057 Templepatrick Road off-slip.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.