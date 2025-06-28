Roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week

By Helena McManus
Published 28th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Park Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a continuous road closure from Mallusk Road to Antrim Road until Friday, July 4 at 4:30pm.

The road closure required for NIE works.﻿

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week. Photo: NI Worldplaceholder image
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0095 Mallusk Road, C0030 Scullions Road, A0006 Ballyclare Road, and A0006 Antrim Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Hillhead Road, Ballyclare

There will be a road closure from Mill Road to the A8 until Friday, July 11 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0094 Hillhead Road, A0008 Belfast Road, A0057 Templepatrick Road, and A0057 Templepatrick Road off-slip.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

