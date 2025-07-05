Roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week
Shore Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a continuous road closure from Circular Road to Shore Road A2 from Monday, July 7 at 8:00am until Friday, July 11 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for sewer connection.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0002 Shore Road and U0421 Shore Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Hillhead Road, Ballyclare
There will be a daily road closure from Mill Road to the A8 until Friday, July 11 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for resurfacing works.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0094 Hillhead Road, A0008 Belfast Road, A0057 Templepatrick Road, and the A0057 Templepatrick Road off-slip.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
